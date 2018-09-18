Poll: Do We Need a TV Debates Commission

Adam Boulton’s proposal that an independent debate commission be set up to avoid the farce of past general elections whereby they either didn’t happen or the formats were stitched up between political parties and broadcasters, making for dire television is worth considering.

Should there be an independent Debate Commission to run general election television debates? #MakeDebatesHappen — Media Guido (@MediaGuido) September 18, 2018

If there were to be a commission Guido would not want it to be either statutory or at taxpayers’ expense…