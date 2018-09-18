Massive Majorities in Favour of US-UK Trade Deal

YouGov polls have revealed that over two thirds of Brits want a free trade agreement with America (with just 9% opposed), and 64% of Americans want a free trade agreement with the UK (with just 7% opposed). This is a potential easy win for leaders on both sides of the Atlantic…

Eleven think tanks from the United States and the United Kingdom have today published a comprehensive framework for a UK-US deal. The leading and highly influential research organisations say that a UK-US deal could rewrite global rules and reboot the global trading system. Read the report in full here.

Despite left-wing moaning, both the public and the experts on both sides of the Atlantic agree that a US-UK trade deal will be brilliant.