Lib Dem Meltdown Over Wetherspoons “Apartheid”

With the grown-ups struggling to secure any national media attention for their party conference, young Liberal Democrat activists decided to step into the breach by launching into a vicious civil war… over whether it was acceptable to drink in Wetherspoons. Tackling the big political issues one mixed grill at a time…

Self-proclaimed “EU Supergirl” Madeleina Kay started the row by sending out an impassioned plea for other conference-goers to put down their reasonably priced pints and “Stop Funding Hate”:

One foolish young activist decided to make a point of going to Spoons with the hashtag #liberalsbelieveinfreechoice – only to be told that it was equivalent to supporting apartheid and… the Nazis, obviously:

Good to see Young Liberals carrying the torch for the values of freedom and tolerance…