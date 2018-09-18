Faisal Reverse-Ferrets on BMW Brexit Doom

Sky News’ political editor Faisal Islam quickly backtracked on his doom laden ‘Breaking News Alert’ story today, which initially heavily implied that BMW was to extraordinarily shut down its factory immediately after Brexit. In reality a planned annual maintenance shutdown happens every year.

A quarter of an hour later, Faisal posted an update, for the first time admitting that in reality the factory undergoes an “annual shutdown”.

After pilot licences and mobile roaming scares fell flat last week, Faisal has now scored a hat-trick in bogus Brexit bluster.

People:
September 18, 2018 at 2:28 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove in the present tense…
‘The Prime Minister is doing a great job at the moment’

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse