What’s Going On This Week

  • Monday
    • Liberal Democrats’ party conference will continue in Brighton. Gina Miller speech at 11am.
    • BBC Panorama programme “Inside No. 10: Deal or No Deal?” 8:30pm.
  • Tuesday
    • The Liberal Democrat party conference concludes with a speech by Vince Cable at 2:10pm.
    • Kim Jong Un hosts South Korean president Moon Jae-in for talks.
  • Wednesday
    • Informal summit of EU leaders in Salzburg, Austria.
    • Recall petition for DUP MP Ian Paisley to close.
  • Thursday
    • Final day of the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Salzburg, Austria.
    • Question Time airs from Dewsbury. 10:45pm.
  • Friday
    • UKIP conference begins at the ICC in Birmingham.

Parliament returns from Conference Recess on 9th October.

September 17, 2018 at 11:23 am



