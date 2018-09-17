Guy News brings you what’s going on this week.
- Monday
- Liberal Democrats’ party conference will continue in Brighton. Gina Miller speech at 11am.
- BBC Panorama programme “Inside No. 10: Deal or No Deal?” 8:30pm.
- Tuesday
- The Liberal Democrat party conference concludes with a speech by Vince Cable at 2:10pm.
- Kim Jong Un hosts South Korean president Moon Jae-in for talks.
- Wednesday
- Informal summit of EU leaders in Salzburg, Austria.
- Recall petition for DUP MP Ian Paisley to close.
- Thursday
- Final day of the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Salzburg, Austria.
- Question Time airs from Dewsbury. 10:45pm.
- Friday
- UKIP conference begins at the ICC in Birmingham.
Parliament returns from Conference Recess on 9th October.