Remainstream Media Reverse Ferret Over Irish Tech Border

For months Brexiteers have been pilloried by Remainer pundits, politicians and broadcasters for suggesting that technological solutions could keep the Irish border open after Brexit. Today The Times has reverse-ferreted to report glowingly that technological solutions for the border are now being secretly considered… by the EU. Brexiteers have always argued that opposition to a tech border was political, not practical…

Remainers are now trying to move the goalposts and insist that they were still correct to mock technological solutions as unworkable fantasies because the EU is currently only looking at applying them across the Irish Sea, rather than on the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. This is desperate special pleading. If the EU accepts technology can work across the sea border, then technology can also be applied to the land border.

There is four times as much goods trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK than there is between NI and the Republic. The vast majority of trade across the land border is local trade between small businesses, most of which is agricultural produce or construction materials. An all-Ireland agricultural regime is a sensible compromise, as the ERG proposed last week with DUP supportA few bricks and bags of cement are not going to pose a grave threat to the “integrity of the single market”…

September 17, 2018 at 12:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Rafael Behr writes…

“By 2012, the number of Brits with more or less active Twitter accounts had overtaken the number of people who regularly bought a newspaper.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Twitter Versus the Dead Tree Press Twitter Versus the Dead Tree Press
Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’ Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’
Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
Diane Abbott Drops Bogus IPSO Complaint Diane Abbott Drops Bogus IPSO Complaint
Marr’s May Monopoly Marr’s May Monopoly
CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen
Paul Mason Reported to Police Paul Mason Reported to Police