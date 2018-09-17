Gina Miller Friendzones Lib Dems

Gina Miller was offered a plum slot on stage at the Lib Dem conference, but took the opportunity to reveal that not only is she not a Lib Dem, she’s merely a “friend”. She went on to say “we need a strong third party, just as much as we need a strong opposition, and a strong Government.” Ouch…

Miller expressly ruled out becoming the party’s next leader amidst nervous laughter from around the conference hall. When the star attraction of your conference won’t even commit to you, you know you’re in trouble…

Not content with only breaking Lib Dem hearts, she also mouthed off about the ‘People’s Vote’ campaign run by former Lib Dem spinner James McGrory, saying it had failed to communicate with the public. She even went as far as to say that she “didn’t like” the phrase “People’s Vote” because it was too vague, before tearing into one of the Remainers’ other favourite catchphrases:

“All of you around here, stop saying ‘stop Brexit’. It’s really not helpful.”

Another day like this and it’ll soon be the Remainers saying “Stop Gina Miller, she’s really not helpful”…