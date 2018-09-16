Khan Flip-Flops on Neverendum

“I’m not one of those advocating for a re-run… the British public should have a say on the outcome of the negotiations… plus the option of staying in the EU.”
Sadiq might want to look up the definition of re-run…
Michael Gove in the present tense…
‘The Prime Minister is doing a great job at the moment’