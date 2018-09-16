Fox Backtracks On No-Deal Prediction

Back tracking on his “60% likelihood of no-deal” comment, Trade Secretary Liam Fox told Sophy Ridge this morning that “I think over the last few weeks we’ve certainly heard more reassuring noises from the European Commission.”
Michael Gove in the present tense…
‘The Prime Minister is doing a great job at the moment’