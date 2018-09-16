Fox Backtracks On No-Deal Prediction

 

Back tracking on his “60% likelihood of no-deal” comment, Trade Secretary Liam Fox told Sophy Ridge this morning that “I think over the last few weeks we’ve certainly heard more reassuring noises from the European Commission.”

Tags: ,
People:
September 16, 2018 at 11:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove in the present tense…
‘The Prime Minister is doing a great job at the moment’

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Twitter Versus the Dead Tree Press Twitter Versus the Dead Tree Press