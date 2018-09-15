Saturday 7-Up

This week 213,533 visitors visited 660,295 times viewing 1,000,286 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Police Called as Mogg’s Children & Nanny Ambushed By Leftist Protest Outside Home
- Corbyn’s Constituency Abolished
- Labour Links to Mogg Family’s Harassers
- CAA Shoots Down Faisal Over “Misleading” Sky News Scaremongering Over Pilot Licences
- McDonnell Heckled Live On Sky
- Anglo-Dutch Giant RELX Moves HQ to London
- High Court Finds Electoral Commission Unfit For Purpose
