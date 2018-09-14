London Mayor Attacks London Evening Standard Editor

Sadiq Khan has been getting a little wound up since the Evening Standard started running the “Sadiq Khan Audit” last week, looking at how well he was actually delivering on his election promises. You know, that normal thing that journalists do…

The pressure seems to have got to Sadiq, as he channelled his inner Trump to unleash an angry outburst against Evening Standard editor George Osborne during Mayoral Question Time yesterday. Is it a good long-term strategy for the London Mayor to be launching personal attacks at the editor of London’s biggest paper?

September 14, 2018 at 3:01 pm



Quote of the Day

When approached for comment on his marijuana smoking by The Guardian, Musk replied:

“Guardian is the most insufferable newspaper on planet Earth”

 

