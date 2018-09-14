Gender Gap in Understanding Gender Pay Gap

YouGov have found that a whopping 70% of Brits don’t understand what is meant by the term ‘gender pay gap’. Ironically there is an 11% gender gap in understanding that the term doesn’t refer to the illegal practice of paying men and women differently for the same job. 35% of men get it correct compared to just 24% of women.

This is a worrying myth that sets women up as victims, only serving to demoralise and undermine achievement. The media have a duty to report stats like the ‘gender pay gap’ far more sensibly than they currently do…