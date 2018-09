Entries in the comments…

After 143 entries, the winner of last week’s competition was Bill Quango with “I wanted to leave with dignitas.”

Mr. Quango – a repeat winner – can receive his shiny new hardback copy of Isabel Hardman’s Why We Get the Wrong Politicians by emailing Guido with his address.

This week’s winner will receive a copy of George Trefgarne’s new book, Norway Then Canada: A new strategy to avoid a Brexit smash. Good luck…