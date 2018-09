Guido has learned that the Observer’s Carole Cadwalladr was flown to Australia to report on Nigel Farage’s tour of entertaining evenings. Must be strange for her to have a go at reporting events that actually happened, for a change.

Things didn’t all go to plan for the Orwell Prize winning journalist as she was refused entry to an evening event with Farage at the prestigious Melbourne Club because she wasn’t dressed appropriately for the venue. Oops.