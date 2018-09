A new poll by the Jewish Chronicle has found that a staggering 85.92% of British Jews think Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic, compared to just 8.26% who do not. Conversely, just 1.72% believe Theresa May is anti-Semitic, a number that sits within the margin of error of the weighted poll.

Strikingly, the breakdown reveals that even over three quarters of Jews in Corbyn’s core demographic of 18-34 year olds believe the Labour leader is anti-Semitic.

How has the Labour Party come to this?