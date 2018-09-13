Sky News Phone Scaremongering Gets Bad Reception

Less than a day after their Brexit scare story about pilot licences failed to take off, Sky News were at it again yesterday with another ‘scoop’ about how British holidaymakers would again have to pay mobile phone roaming charges in the EU if there was no Brexit deal.

Unfortunately for Sky, their story didn’t get quite the reception they were hoping for…

Three sent Sky a polite reminder that they had already offered customers free EU roaming before any EU regulations came in and will continue to do so after Brexit, deal or no deal:

Sky were in danger of losing signal altogether as The Sun ran a story overnight that the government had struck an agreement not to increase roaming charges even in the event of no deal with the top four phone giants, including Vodafone and EE who cover 85% of the market between them. Even if any smaller companies which tried to jack up prices, the exodus of customers to other networks would soon make them change their mind. Looks like Sky’s sources weren’t as dialled in as they thought…

