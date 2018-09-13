Who Is On Question Time Tonight

Question Time is back with a bang this week broadcasting from Banbury. Faiza Shaheen IS Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Chingford and Woodford. Why has Question Time put a Labour MP and a Labour candidate on the same panel?

