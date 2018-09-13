LSE Research Fellow ‘Salutes’ Protesters Who Harrassed Rees-Mogg’s Children

Self-described “rebel ethnographer” and “working class academic” Lisa Mckenzie was on Sky News earlier to discuss the protest outside Jacob Rees-Mogg’s house where his children and nanny were subjected to abuse from a crowd of hard left activists. Mckenzie, who is a research fellow at the London School of Economics, defended the abuse, saying “this type of protest comes from a long history of working class political ideas” and even going as far as to say “I salute Ian Bone and Class War for what they did.”

LSE used to be known for such luminaries as Friedrich Hayek and Anthony Kennedy, now they’re being represented by… Lisa ‘I salute Ian Bone’ Mckenzie.

UPDATE: Mckenzie was one of seven candidates put up by Ian Bone’s Class War Party in 2015. She stood against Iain Duncan Smith and came last with 53 votes.