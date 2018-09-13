Car Industry Announces £500m Green Brexit Boost

Britain got another Green Brexit boost as automotive giants announced £500m worth of zero emissions investment this week. The investments will create over 1,000 jobs across the UK in the electric vehicle sector. Michael Gove will be delighted…

Iconic British manufacturer Aston Martin announced that they would be investing an extra £50m in their new South Wales plant, creating another 200 new jobs, while Black Cab manufacturer LEVC will be trialling electric technology with the Police and Fire Brigade. While Jaguar Land Rover is busy playing politics over Brexit, the rest of the automobile industry is just getting on with expanding their businesses in the UK…