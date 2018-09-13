Boff’s Logo Bother

Conservative Mayoral primary candidate Andrew Boff seems to have got into a spot of
boffer bother with his campaign logo, which mysteriously changed from a square corner of the 1707 Union Flag to a rounded one this morning across his social media accounts.
Could this be because his original logo is strikingly similar to the Made in Britain campaign logo? Is he boffered?
UPDATE: Boff responds…
Oops!
I will stick to cutting taxes and less of cutting corners… https://t.co/eh9AwhFK4v
— Andrew Boff (@AndrewBoff) September 13, 2018