Boff’s Logo Bother

Conservative Mayoral primary candidate Andrew Boff seems to have got into a spot of boffer bother with his campaign logo, which mysteriously changed from a square corner of the 1707 Union Flag to a rounded one this morning across his social media accounts.

Could this be because his original logo is strikingly similar to the Made in Britain campaign logo? Is he boffered?

UPDATE: Boff responds…

 

Michael Gove in the present tense…
‘The Prime Minister is doing a great job at the moment’

