Abbott Again Refuses to Withdraw IRA Comments

Diane Abbott again refused to withdraw her IRA supporting statement that “every defeat of the British state is a victory for all of us” in the House of Commons yesterday, insisting that it had simply been “taken out of context.”

Famously she refused to withdraw her comments on the Andrew Marr Show last year stating only that she doesn’t hold the same views now, and that “it was 34 years ago. I had a rather splendid afro at the time.”

Guido doesn’t quite understand how her comments could have been “taken out of context”…