Police Called as Mogg’s Children & Nanny Ambushed By Leftist Protest Outside Home

A group of leftist ‘class warriors’ launched a vile attack on Jacob Rees-Mogg and his children outside his home yesterday, bearing a banner proclaiming that “we must devastate the avenues where the wealthy live.”

The group, led by the privileged son of a surgeon, harassed Rees-Mogg’s nanny, saying she had Stockholm syndrome, called Mogg a slave owner, and shouted at his children that “your daddy is a totally horrible person.”

Kinder, gentler…

UPDATE: We believe the man shouting at the Rees-Mogg children “your daddy is a totally horrible person” is Ian Bone, author of “Bash the Rich”.

