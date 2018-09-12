Labour Links to Mogg Family’s Harassers

The principal harasser of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s family and children outside his home yesterday was Ian Bone of an organisation called Class War. He has considerable links to Corbyn’s Labour Party.

Shadow Cabinet ministers John McDonnell and Richard Burgon joined with Class War on a protest just last week in SW1, where they brandished the very same banner that they took to Rees-Mogg’s family home. The UVW union proudly featured it all in a promotional video.

There’s more… Bone boasted that Corbyn’s new chief adviser, Andrew Fisher, is a Class War supporter, who lives just around the corner from Bone himself.

And the Guardian published a cosy article in 2006 profiling Ian Bone and publicising his new book entitled ‘Bash the Rich’. And here he socialising with the Labour Party leader’s brother Piers Corbyn. Solidarity…