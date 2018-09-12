DUP Welcome ERG’s New Irish Border Plan

The DUP have put out a statement welcoming the ERG’s new paper on the Irish border. Westminster Leader Nigel Dodds said it was a “positive and timely development” while also hitting out at those who “have used the border issue, and the political process in Northern Ireland more generally, to try to mould Brexit to their way of thinking or to thwart it altogether”.

“The paper published by the European Research Group today is a positive and timely development.

“The paper makes clear that, in the event of a free trade deal being negotiated with the EU, there are sensible practical measures which can ensure there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

“It therefore accurately reflects the fact that the border issue is no impediment to the negotiation by the UK of a comprehensive trade deal with the EU. This a position we have consistently articulated.

“For too long some have used the border issue, and the political process in Northern Ireland more generally, to try to mould Brexit to their way of thinking or to thwart it altogether. That should stop …

“We will continue to work closely with the Government and other colleagues in the House of Commons to ensure the best deal is secured for the country as a whole and for Northern Ireland as an integral part of the United Kingdom.”