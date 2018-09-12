Aide Adds to Corbyn Security Concerns

Iram Awan, Jeremy Corbyn’s private secretary, has been refused a Parliamentary pass, “due to unspecified security concerns” and is reportedly routinely escorted into Parliament by other members of the Labour leader’s 41-strong Parliamentary team. Parliament’s strict security rules explicitly forbid anyone working on the Parliamentary estate without security clearance.

Applicants for a Parliamentary Pass will normally undergo a Counter Terrorism Check (CTC). It’s not the first time the security services have been worried someone Jeremy Corbyn has brought into parliament…

