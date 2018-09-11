Two-Faced Government Minister Fighting to Keep UK in Customs Union

Leaving the Customs Union has been a central plank of May’s Brexit policy since the Lancaster House Speech in January 2017. It has even survived Chequers, so far…

However, in the Summer 2018 edition of the Westminster Conservatives members’ magazine Blueprint, local MP and Foreign Office Minister Mark Field writes:

“As I am a Minister in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, I am duty bound to support the government in the voting lobbies on Brexit related legislation but I do recognise the concerns that have been expressed by many, particularly with regard to the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland. I continue to make the case behind the scenes for a customs union type arrangement to assist exporting businesses and address the Irish issue…”

Why is a government minister going on the record to oppose one of the central policies of his own government? Another naughty Field for May to run through…