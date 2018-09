Pro-Jewish Labour MPs Joan Ryan and Gavin Shuker have been targeted with menacing farewell cards outside their parliamentary offices, from anonymous self described “Trots, Stalinists, Commies, and assorted hard-left.”

Both Ryan and Shuker had been vocal in their support of the full IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, and both lost votes of no-confidence in their CLPs last week.

The purge rolls on…