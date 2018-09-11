Mumbling McDonnell Massacres Message to May

John McDonnell experienced a dose of no deal chaos himself at the despatch box at Treasury Questions today:

“So let me put this to the Chancellor – can we both try to get the message across to the Prime Minister, who continues to insist that no deal is better than… no deal is better than… no, a bad deal… no deal… to insist that a bad deal is better than no deal – I’ll negotiate that again Mr Speaker – who continues to insist that a bad deal is better than no deal…”

McDonnell tried to get the message across. He certainly didn’t succeed. He didn’t even get it right at the sixth and final attempt…