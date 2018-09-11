Mumbling McDonnell Massacres Message to May

 

John McDonnell experienced a dose of no deal chaos himself at the despatch box at Treasury Questions today:

“So let me put this to the Chancellor – can we both try to get the message across to the Prime Minister, who continues to insist that no deal is better than… no deal is better than… no, a bad deal… no deal… to insist that a bad deal is better than no deal – I’ll negotiate that again Mr Speaker – who continues to insist that a bad deal is better than no deal…”

McDonnell tried to get the message across. He certainly didn’t succeed. He didn’t even get it right at the sixth and final attempt…

People:
September 11, 2018 at 12:59 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

