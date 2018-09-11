Exclusive: UKIP’s NEC Blocks Tommy Robinson Motion

The UKIP motion proposing to make Tommy Robinson a member of the party has been dropped on a procedural technicality, Guido has learned.

Party Chairman Tony McIntyre emailed party members this afternoon to inform them that the motion had fallen foul of the party’s rule book because it was submitted by an individual, rather than a constituency association or similar, and was therefore ineligible to be debated at the party’s conference.

The move was welcomed by MEP Jonathan Bullock, who dismissed the issue as a “complete distraction” from the party’s main issue of Brexit, adding that “UKIP needs to continue to make the case for Brexit with passion and avoid internal arguments about whether an individual should be a member or not”. UKIP should never have allowed it to get even this far…