What’s Coming Up This Week

- Monday
- Government Boundary Commission final proposals released
- Lord Prior pre-appointment hearing before the Health Select Committee.
- Tuesday
- UK monthly unemployment stats released.
- Philip Hammond to give evidence to the Lords Economic Affairs Committee.
- John McDonnell to give a speech at the TUC Congress.
- Wednesday
- PMQs.
- Jean-Claude Juncker State of the Union address.
- Justin Welby addresses the TUC Congress.
- Thursday
- Bank of England interest rate decision.
- Question Time returns – this week from Banbury.
- Conference recess begins.
- Friday
- Craig Mackinlay to appear in court.