What’s Coming Up This Week

  • Monday
    • Government Boundary Commission final proposals released
    • Lord Prior pre-appointment hearing before the Health Select Committee.
  • Tuesday
    • UK monthly unemployment stats released.
    • Philip Hammond to give evidence to the Lords Economic Affairs Committee.
    • John McDonnell to give a speech at the TUC Congress.
  • Wednesday
    • PMQs.
    • Jean-Claude Juncker State of the Union address.
    • Justin Welby addresses the TUC Congress.
  • Thursday
    • Bank of England interest rate decision.
    • Question Time returns – this week from Banbury.
    • Conference recess begins.
  • Friday
    • Craig Mackinlay to appear in court.
September 10, 2018 at 11:30 am



Quote of the Day

Dawn Butler tells Matthew Wright…

“We didn’t lose the election. We just didn’t win it.”

