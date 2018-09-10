May Planning “Campaign 2022” Conference Speech

The agenda for the final day of Tory Conference this year will raise a few hackles and probably heckles. May’s keynote speech has optimistically been listed under the heading “Campaign 2022”:

Of course, May has to declare her intention to stay in the job for the long haul to avoid being becoming a lame duck, she will be hard-pressed to find anyone in Westminster or the wider membership who seriously thinks she will be contesting the 2022 General Election. That being said the agenda doesn’t specify precisely who the Prime Minister will be on October 3rd…