Help Crowd-Source MPs’ Brexit Voting Intentions

Guido is happy to provide an open-sourced database detailing where every MP is thought to stand on upcoming Brexit votes. Why should Downing Street, the whips, and the factions know what is really going on when you the voter doesn’t?

Guido’s spreadsheet is now open to view, we are asking co-conspirators to look at the lists and update their MPs’ information using this form. Downing Street says Chequers is the only plan that can pass a parliamentary vote. Steve Baker says he has some 80 MPs who want to chuck Chequers – at the time of going to pixel we have identified only 33 so far. We are also counting how many now want a second referendum…

With the help of co-conspirators we think we can eventually identify the positions of all MPs in parliament. Dithering MPs won’t be able to hide where they stand…

To see the full sheet, click here. To notify us of an amendment use this form.