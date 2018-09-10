Corbyn’s Constituency Abolished

The Boundary Commission has released its final recommendations for cutting down the number of Parliamentary constituencies from 650 to 600 and it’s bad news for the Absolute Boy with his Islington North constituency getting the chop. Will Comrades Thornberry, Abbott or Starmer make way for the dear leader by letting him take one of their neighbouring seats?

UPDATE: Boris Johnson is another big hitter who will be feeling a little nervous with his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat set to be redrawn to include the more Labour-leaning area of Northolt. Boris currently sits on a modest majority of 5,034, he will be sitting less comfortably after this…

Aside from MPs set to lose their seats, the change which seems to have caused the most consternation is the Bideford, Bude and Launceston seat which combines part of North Cornwall with Devon, creating a controversial “Devonwall” seat. St Austell MP Steve Double has already tweeted out his opposition to the change. Many more concerns like this and the Government will rapidly find itself short of a majority to push the changes through…