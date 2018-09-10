Anglo-Dutch Giant RELX Moves HQ to London

Anglo-Dutch giant RELX has decided to move its headquarters to London… despite Brexit. Worth around £33bn, RELX is the parent company of a number of publishers including Elsevier, Reed, LexisNexis and MLex. RELX had a dual corporate structure based in the UK and the Netherlands but has decided to move its HQ entirely to London, unlike Unilever who went the other way after successfully lobbying the Dutch Government for tax incentives.

It comes as the OBR announced that three-month GDP growth to July has shot back up to 0.6%, after the Beasts from the East put a damper on growth in the early part of 2018. While SW1 froths and frets about Brexit, the rest of the country is just getting on with it…