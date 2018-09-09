Sajid: People Don’t Need to Worry About No Deal Brexit

Marr challenges the Home Secretary over some of the more colourful predictions in the Police’s No Deal document leaked to the Sunday Times. Sajid replies that “people don’t need to worry” because the Government will be prepared…
Alex Massie writes…
“The fanatic considers any criticism of his political preferences a deeply personal insult. There is no separation between his — or sometimes her — politics and his personality. They are fused. There is no advantage in arguing with these people because they fail the test of reasonableness. The idea of good faith disagreement is alien to them. That is the true mark of the fanatic; a person for whom politics is too important.”