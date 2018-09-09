O’Grady: TUC Will Back Second Referendum if We Don’t Like Deal

The TUC’s Frances O’Grady tells Andrew Marr that the TUC will “be throwing our full weight” behind a second referendum “if we don’t get the deal that working people need”…
Alex Massie writes…
“The fanatic considers any criticism of his political preferences a deeply personal insult. There is no separation between his — or sometimes her — politics and his personality. They are fused. There is no advantage in arguing with these people because they fail the test of reasonableness. The idea of good faith disagreement is alien to them. That is the true mark of the fanatic; a person for whom politics is too important.”