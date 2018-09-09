Chuka: Labour is Institutionally Racist

Chuka tells Sophy Ridge that it is “beyond doubt” that the Labour Party is “institutionally racist”. Astounding to hear this coming from the mouth of a sitting Labour MP…

Chuka says he isn’t leaving Labour but refuses to rule it out in the future…

Quote of the Day

Alex Massie writes

“The fanatic considers any criticism of his political preferences a deeply personal insult. There is no separation between his — or sometimes her — politics and his personality. They are fused. There is no advantage in arguing with these people because they fail the test of reasonableness. The idea of good faith disagreement is alien to them. That is the true mark of the fanatic; a person for whom politics is too important.”

