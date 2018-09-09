Chuka: Labour is Institutionally Racist

Chuka tells Sophy Ridge that it is “beyond doubt” that the Labour Party is “institutionally racist”. Astounding to hear this coming from the mouth of a sitting Labour MP…

“If you think the party is institutionally racist, then why don’t you leave?” – @RidgeOnSunday questions Labour MP @ChukaUmunna about his future in the party #Ridge pic.twitter.com/CekgVIBmA7 — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) September 9, 2018

Chuka says he isn’t leaving Labour but refuses to rule it out in the future…