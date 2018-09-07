Lib Dems Unplug Cable

The Lib Dems have run into technical difficulties in their streaming of Vince Cable’s big speech today, where he was set to announce the plan for his stepping down as leader of the party. This was to be the Lib Dems’ big democratic push at opening up and modernising the party, setting out plans to allow supporters to join for free and vote in future leadership elections. This mishap is not a good look for a new tech savvy movement…

“Due to technical difficulties, we can’t go live right now. We’ll post Vince’s speech here soon.”

Calamity Vince hasn’t been having the best of luck with getting his message out recently. This is the second time in a week he has been unceremoniously unplugged, after the BBC cut off his question at PMQs on Wednesday. He’s gone from stalling to Mr. Has-been…