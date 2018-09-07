Khan: Corbyn Unacceptable

Sadiq Khan has condemned Corbyn’s remarks about British Zionists as “unacceptable”, issuing a warning that “some anti-Semites use the word Zionist to describe Jewish people”. Speaking on LBC this morning, he said Corbyn’s comments had been “perceived by many to be racist”:

SK: “That was unacceptable, and what I think we should welcome is that Jeremy Corbyn…”

JO’B: “So he’s not racist and he’s not anti-Semitic but he said something that’s unacceptable because it is racist and anti-Semitic?”

SK: “The words he said were unacceptable and that paragraph is perceived by many to be racist… the word ‘Zionist’ has been hijacked by anti-Semites.”

Khan is absolutely right to call out those using the word “Zionist” to try to cover up their anti-Semitic views. Will Corbyn follow his example?

People: /
September 7, 2018 at 11:39 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

When approached for comment on his marijuana smoking by The Guardian, Musk replied:

“Guardian is the most insufferable newspaper on planet Earth”

 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’ Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’