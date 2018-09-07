Khan: Corbyn Unacceptable

Sadiq Khan has condemned Corbyn’s remarks about British Zionists as “unacceptable”, issuing a warning that “some anti-Semites use the word Zionist to describe Jewish people”. Speaking on LBC this morning, he said Corbyn’s comments had been “perceived by many to be racist”:

SK: “That was unacceptable, and what I think we should welcome is that Jeremy Corbyn…”

JO’B: “So he’s not racist and he’s not anti-Semitic but he said something that’s unacceptable because it is racist and anti-Semitic?”

SK: “The words he said were unacceptable and that paragraph is perceived by many to be racist… the word ‘Zionist’ has been hijacked by anti-Semites.”