Arron Banks’ attempts to rejoin the Tories may have stalled but that has not stopped him from getting back involved with Tory politics. Guido has learned that Banks has been appointed Treasurer of Thatcherite pressure group Conservative Way Forward. 100 Tory MPs joined CWF’s new parliamentary council two months ago, including 8 sitting Cabinet Ministers (now 7 following DD’s resignation). It is a group with significant clout…