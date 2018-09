Alex Norris MP’s two dogs Boomer and Corona have been announced as co-winners of the Westminster Dog of the Year competition. The Labour MP for Nottingham North, although a newcomer to the Commons, is a veteran of the competition, having won the the paw-blic vote last year.

Andrew Mitchell came second with Scarlett, and Cheryl Gillan came third with Gooseberry, a rescue dog from Hungary.

Also in the running was newcomer Mike Amesbury’s uniquely named dog Corbyn.