Stringer Survives Momentum Attempt to Oust Him

Labour MP Graham Stringer has survived a vote of no confidence from his local Constituency Labour Party, after fellow Labour Leavers Frank Field and Kate Hoey were subject to similar votes which passed against them. It’s a setback for Momentum’s campaign to oust the four Labour MPs who voted with the Government to defeat a Customs Union amendment to the Trade Bill, allowing the Government to squeak through with a majority of 6. Momentum have savvily kept the Blairites quiet by targeting Brexiteers first. We all know who they’re going after next…

UPDATE: Fellow Momentum target John Mann also survived the attempted vote of no confidence against him earlier this week.