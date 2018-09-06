Stringer Survives Momentum Attempt to Oust Him

Labour MP Graham Stringer has survived a vote of no confidence from his local Constituency Labour Party, after fellow Labour Leavers Frank Field and Kate Hoey were subject to similar votes which passed against them. It’s a setback for Momentum’s campaign to oust the four Labour MPs who voted with the Government to defeat a Customs Union amendment to the Trade Bill, allowing the Government to squeak through with a majority of 6. Momentum have savvily kept the Blairites quiet by targeting Brexiteers first. We all know who they’re going after next…

UPDATE: Fellow Momentum target John Mann also survived the attempted vote of no confidence against him earlier this week.

Quote of the Day

Evan Davis reflects…

“I’m in a good mood, I have music playing and I just found myself doing the Theresa May dance. I can’t help but feel this has been her best week since the election. In dancing, she’s found a metaphor for her premiership… doing her awkward best in an impossible situation.”

