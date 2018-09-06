‘Operation Yellowhammer’ Picture Leaked Accidentally On Purpose?

1. Here it is … Operation Yellowhammer – the inimitable @PoliticalPics snaps document about Treasury no deal planning – lines that jump out…. pic.twitter.com/KixnK48pCt — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 6, 2018

Another careless aide has been snapped in Downing Street flashing a Treasury briefing about no deal Brexit planning. The planning has been dubbed ‘Operation Yellowhammer’ and appears to show penny-pinching mandarins at the Treasury encouraging departments to fund no deal planning through “internal reprioritisation”, despite £3 billion having already been set aside for no-deal planning in the last budget by a reluctant Philip Hammond. Some speculation that it was accidently on-purpose rather than cock-up…

UPDATE: It now emerges that the indiscreet note-carrier was not a hapless aide but in fact Treasury Minister John Glen. Either he’s cunning or a bit of a clutz…