‘Operation Yellowhammer’ Picture Leaked Accidentally On Purpose?

Another careless aide has been snapped in Downing Street flashing a Treasury briefing about no deal Brexit planning. The planning has been dubbed ‘Operation Yellowhammer’ and appears to show penny-pinching mandarins at the Treasury encouraging departments to fund no deal planning through “internal reprioritisation”, despite £3 billion having already been set aside for no-deal planning in the last budget by a reluctant Philip Hammond. Some speculation that it was accidently on-purpose rather than cock-up…

Justine Greening makes it clear that remainers want to chuck Chequers too…

“The Chequers deal is now more unpopular with the British people than the poll tax was. ‘The PM cannot waste the next two months shuttling around Europe pretending nothing has changed, trying to land a deal no-one wants.”

