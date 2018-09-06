EU Wastes £800,000 on “Too Big” TVs

In June the EU Parliament spent £800,000 replacing TVs in MEP offices with massive 43″ TVs. Now they realise the TVs are too big, and have offered to move them further away or to replace them with smaller ones all over again.

MEPs have been emailed by the European Parliament’s tech support team admitting the error:

“During the replacement of the TV in your office, we realised… the TV might be too close to the viewer. If you would prefer to move the new TV to a different position, or replace it by a smaller model, please feel free to contact the ITEC Service Desk for Members.”

UKIP MEP Jonathan Bullock tells Guido that this is “Another complete waste of money and another reason we are leaving.” Good to see our £40 billion divorce payment will be put to good use…

Quote of the Day

Justine Greening makes it clear that remainers want to chuck Chequers too…

“The Chequers deal is now more unpopular with the British people than the poll tax was. ‘The PM cannot waste the next two months shuttling around Europe pretending nothing has changed, trying to land a deal no-one wants.”

