Agent Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk has released a bizarre Trump-style video, starring himself and world leaders, all set to action thriller movie music and complete with embossed title sequences. Is he auditioning to be the next James Bond?

People:
September 6, 2018 at 2:08 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Evan Davis reflects…

“I’m in a good mood, I have music playing and I just found myself doing the Theresa May dance. I can’t help but feel this has been her best week since the election. In dancing, she’s found a metaphor for her premiership… doing her awkward best in an impossible situation.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’ Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’